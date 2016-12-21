Denton man, other arrested in break-ins

Denton man, other arrested in break-ins

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

Jesse Logan Elberson, 29, of 1635 Light Road, in Thomasville, and James Wayne Rachel, 34, of 791 Farmer Road, in Denton are charged in the Dec. 5 break-ins, according to a Davidson County Sheriff's Office news release. On that date, deputies began investigation into incidents on Light Road in Thomasville and on Mt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hot girl nice azz 17 hr joe 1
anyone know this girl 17 hr joe 4
Review: Jerry Hunt Auto Sales (Feb '09) Thu My Tats 6
News (Don't) Blame the media Dec 12 zip credibility i... 2
sex pics (Jan '16) Nov 30 Abcd 3
Where in Denton is gravity hill? (Oct '06) Jul '16 Meniku 27
News Denton puts alcohol sales back on ballot (Feb '08) Jul '16 Brent 5
See all Denton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denton Forum Now

Denton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Denton, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,769 • Total comments across all topics: 277,467,293

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC