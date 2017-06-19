Man Arrested for Bringing Cocaine into Caroline Co. Courthouse
CAROLINE COUNTY , Md.- A man was arrested by sheriff's deputies for bringing cocaine into the Caroline County Circuit Courthouse. The Caroline County Sheriff's Office said that on June 14, 29-year-old Joseph Downes Jr. , of Denton, entered the court building on Market Street in Denton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
