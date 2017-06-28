Hogan to attend park opening in Denton
Gov. Larry Hogan is attending the grand opening of the Crouse Park Visitor and Heritage Center. It's scheduled for Wednesday morning in Denton in Caroline County, which is the only county in Maryland that has been without a visitor's center.
