Woman flown to Shock Trauma following Tuesday morning crash in Denton
A Harrington woman was transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore following a Tuesday morning head-on collision in Caroline County, Maryland State Police said. Shortly before 7:45 AM, police say that a dark blue Nissan Altima collided with an International box truck on Greensboro Road near the intersection with Maryland Route 404 in Denton.
