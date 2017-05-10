Police: Couple Injected Girl With Her...

Police: Couple Injected Girl With Heroin, Coerced Sex Acts

Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

The Caroline County Sheriff's Office says 35-year-old Darlene Louise Allen of Federalsburg and 26-year-old Paul Thomas Owen of Greensboro were arrested earlier this month. Authorities also say they also coerced her to perform sex acts with men at a Denton hotel and drove her to Delaware to perform a sex act in exchange for money.

