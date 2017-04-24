Darlene Allen, 35 & Paul Owen, 26

Darlene Allen, 35 & Paul Owen, 26

DENTON, Md. The Caroline County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Caroline County couple for allegedly injecting a child with heroin and forcing her into prostitution.

