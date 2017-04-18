Ridgely man charged with possession of destructive device

The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal says a Caroline County man previously charged with impersonating a first responder and stealing firefighting equipment has additionally been charged with possession of a destructive device. Talley Kyle Ober, 21, of Ridgely, turned himself in at the Caroline County Sheriff's Office in Denton after Deputy State Fire Marshals obtained a warrant for his arrest on this latest charge on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.