Ridgely man charged with possession of destructive device
The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal says a Caroline County man previously charged with impersonating a first responder and stealing firefighting equipment has additionally been charged with possession of a destructive device. Talley Kyle Ober, 21, of Ridgely, turned himself in at the Caroline County Sheriff's Office in Denton after Deputy State Fire Marshals obtained a warrant for his arrest on this latest charge on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Queen Anne Music Thread (Sep '16)
|Mar 21
|Musikologist
|2
|nasty neighbor (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Charlie
|6
|Vote For Donald Trump (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Md. Man Tries To Pay Child Support With Pennies (Aug '08)
|Jul '15
|Merlin
|50
|fireworks (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Levron
|2
|misty tate (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|yupIsawIt
|1
|Mother of 7 Children Found Dead in Princess Ann... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Nellie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC