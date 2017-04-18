Ridgely man charged with possession o...

Ridgely man charged with possession of destructive device

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 27 Read more: WMDT

The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal says a Caroline County man previously charged with impersonating a first responder and stealing firefighting equipment has additionally been charged with possession of a destructive device. Talley Kyle Ober, 21, of Ridgely, turned himself in at the Caroline County Sheriff's Office in Denton after Deputy State Fire Marshals obtained a warrant for his arrest on this latest charge on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Queen Anne Music Thread (Sep '16) Mar 21 Musikologist 2
nasty neighbor (Aug '08) Oct '16 Charlie 6
Vote For Donald Trump (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
News Md. Man Tries To Pay Child Support With Pennies (Aug '08) Jul '15 Merlin 50
fireworks (Jun '15) Jun '15 Levron 2
misty tate (Jun '15) Jun '15 yupIsawIt 1
News Mother of 7 Children Found Dead in Princess Ann... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Nellie 1
See all Denton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denton Forum Now

Denton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Denton, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,820 • Total comments across all topics: 280,451,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC