Harriet Tubman's Eastern Shore legacy

Harriet Tubman's Eastern Shore legacy

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Enslaved and free blacks had the formidable task of building Joseph Stewart's Canal, visible from both sides of Parson's Creek bridge on Route 16. The seven-mile canal, constructed between 1810 and 1832, was used to transport logs to ships from nearby timber operations, such as the one where Harriet Tubman father, Ben Ross, worked as a timber foreman. Geese fly over the new Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitors Center, which opens to the public on March 11. The zinc-clad structures will weather to a faded patina to blend into the landscape.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
nasty neighbor (Aug '08) Oct '16 Charlie 6
Queen Anne Music Thread Sep '16 Musikologist 1
Vote For Donald Trump (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
News Md. Man Tries To Pay Child Support With Pennies (Aug '08) Jul '15 Merlin 50
fireworks (Jun '15) Jun '15 Levron 2
misty tate (Jun '15) Jun '15 yupIsawIt 1
News Mother of 7 Children Found Dead in Princess Ann... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Nellie 1
See all Denton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denton Forum Now

Denton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Denton, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,784 • Total comments across all topics: 279,467,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC