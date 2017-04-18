Caroline County Man Arrested for Explosive Device
RIDGELY , Md.- Investigators say a Caroline County, Maryland man was arrested over the weekend on a warrant charging him with possession of a destructive device after one containing explosives was found inside his home late last year. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said 21-year-old Talley Kyle Ober turned himself in to deputy state fire marshals on Sunday at the Caroline County Sheriff's Office in Denton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Queen Anne Music Thread (Sep '16)
|Mar 21
|Musikologist
|2
|nasty neighbor (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Charlie
|6
|Vote For Donald Trump (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Md. Man Tries To Pay Child Support With Pennies (Aug '08)
|Jul '15
|Merlin
|50
|fireworks (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Levron
|2
|misty tate (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|yupIsawIt
|1
|Mother of 7 Children Found Dead in Princess Ann... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Nellie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC