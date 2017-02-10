Vehicle occupants sent to Shock Trauma after serious Denton collision
A serious accident in Denton Friday morning sent at least two people to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, Denton Police report. At around 11:48 AM, Denton Police say they responded to a vehicle collision on eastbound Shore Highway near Deep Shore Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|nasty neighbor (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Charlie
|6
|Queen Anne Music Thread
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Md. Man Tries To Pay Child Support With Pennies (Aug '08)
|Jul '15
|Merlin
|50
|fireworks (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Levron
|2
|misty tate (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|yupIsawIt
|1
|Mother of 7 Children Found Dead in Princess Ann... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Nellie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC