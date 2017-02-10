Vehicle occupants sent to Shock Traum...

Vehicle occupants sent to Shock Trauma after serious Denton collision

Friday Feb 3 Read more: WMDT

A serious accident in Denton Friday morning sent at least two people to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, Denton Police report. At around 11:48 AM, Denton Police say they responded to a vehicle collision on eastbound Shore Highway near Deep Shore Road.

