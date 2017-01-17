Who Needs Venues? Denton House Show Festival Lines Up 60 Performances
Band Together Denton's model is similar to Broketopia's, which pulled off a 35-plus band lineup across five days and six houses in September. The organizers of a new music festival, Band Together Denton, say that a lack of venue options isn't stopping them from throwing an ambitious music festival this weekend.
