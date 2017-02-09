Police: Two arrested for Denton burgl...

Police: Two arrested for Denton burglary, pill distribution

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: WMDT

The Caroline County Sheriff's Office says they arrested two people in connection to a burglary that happened on Burrsville Road in Denton. The two suspects arrested, Teresa Holden and Joshua Bain, both 26 and of Greensboro, were also found to be illegally distributing Percocets and Xanax pills, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
nasty neighbor (Aug '08) Oct '16 Charlie 6
Queen Anne Music Thread Sep '16 Musikologist 1
Vote For Donald Trump (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
News Md. Man Tries To Pay Child Support With Pennies (Aug '08) Jul '15 Merlin 50
fireworks (Jun '15) Jun '15 Levron 2
misty tate (Jun '15) Jun '15 yupIsawIt 1
News Mother of 7 Children Found Dead in Princess Ann... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Nellie 1
See all Denton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denton Forum Now

Denton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
 

Denton, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,469 • Total comments across all topics: 278,744,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC