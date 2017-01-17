Police: Pennsylvania Teenager Caught ...

Police: Pennsylvania Teenager Caught in Denton With Stolen Truck

Friday Jan 6

A teenager from Pennsylvania has been arrested in Denton after police say he stole a car and got it stuck in a ditch. The Caroline County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the area of Burrsville and Baker Roads in Denton on Dec. 29 for a report of damage to a field.

Denton, MD

