Police Investigating Deadly Denton Crash
Denton Police say it happened on Shore Highway, just east of Deep Shore Road, just after 6:45 a.m. Police say 60-year-old Kevin Hayes was traveling west on Shore highway when he hit another car, driven by 39-year-old Melinda Tisher, of Greensboro, Md. Police say Tisher's car was hit head-on, and spun into another lane where it was hit again.
