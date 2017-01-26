Denton Favorites Pearl Earl, With a N...

Denton Favorites Pearl Earl, With a New Member, Will Release Album in May

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Dallas Observer

After a hiatus and a lineup shuffle last fall, the future of Denton favorites Pearl Earl seemed to be up in the air. But now the psych rock group is ready to move forward with an expanded lineup and plan to release their first full-length album this spring.

