Jim Russ' Weekend Traffic Advisory
Baltimore City: STREET COLLAPSE REPAIRS Mulberry Street is CLOSED between Greene and Paca Streets will be CLOSED until mid-December. ***The RIGHT LANE WILL BE BLOCKED on I-895 NORTBOUND and SOUTHBOUND at the STEEL BRIDGE THIS SATURDAY FROM 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. RIGHT lane CLOSED around-the-clock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|nasty neighbor (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Charlie
|6
|Queen Anne Music Thread
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Md. Man Tries To Pay Child Support With Pennies (Aug '08)
|Jul '15
|Merlin
|50
|fireworks (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Levron
|2
|misty tate (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|yupIsawIt
|1
|Mother of 7 Children Found Dead in Princess Ann... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Nellie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC