Jim Russ' Weekend Traffic Advisory

Baltimore City: STREET COLLAPSE REPAIRS Mulberry Street is CLOSED between Greene and Paca Streets will be CLOSED until mid-December. ***The RIGHT LANE WILL BE BLOCKED on I-895 NORTBOUND and SOUTHBOUND at the STEEL BRIDGE THIS SATURDAY FROM 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. RIGHT lane CLOSED around-the-clock.

