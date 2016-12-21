Denton Home Considered Complete Loss ...

Denton Home Considered Complete Loss After Fire

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

State fire marshals are working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a home in Denton early Sunday morning. According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the fire at 10121 River Landing Road started shortly before 4:30 a.m. Forty-seven firefighters from the Denton Volunteer Fire Company had the fire under control within two hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
nasty neighbor (Aug '08) Oct '16 Charlie 6
Queen Anne Music Thread Sep '16 Musikologist 1
Vote For Donald Trump (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
News Md. Man Tries To Pay Child Support With Pennies (Aug '08) Jul '15 Merlin 50
fireworks (Jun '15) Jun '15 Levron 2
misty tate (Jun '15) Jun '15 yupIsawIt 1
News Mother of 7 Children Found Dead in Princess Ann... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Nellie 1
See all Denton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denton Forum Now

Denton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Denton, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,724 • Total comments across all topics: 277,313,352

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC