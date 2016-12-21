Denton Home Considered Complete Loss After Fire

State fire marshals are working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a home in Denton early Sunday morning. According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the fire at 10121 River Landing Road started shortly before 4:30 a.m. Forty-seven firefighters from the Denton Volunteer Fire Company had the fire under control within two hours.

