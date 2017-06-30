News 8 mins ago 11:23 a.m.'Meth queen' arrested days after multi-county drug bust
An investigation into meth trafficking across north Georgia has led a local drug task force to four arrests - and a large stockpile in Duluth, Ga. The arrests began in Habersham County where the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office working with the Habersham County Sheriff's Office nabbed 36-year-old Jennifer Bone of Demorest, Ga.
