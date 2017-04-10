Piedmont College Theatre takes its au...

Piedmont College Theatre takes its audience on a quest through the play 'Still Life with Iris'

Wednesday Apr 5

Director John F. Speigel talks to Breken Watts, Zach Grizzle, Chelsea Gittens, Rachel Danford and Marion Mealor as they rehearse a scene from the upcoming production of 'Still Life with Iris.' The play will be performed at 7:30 p.m. April 6-8 and 2 p.m. April 9 in the Swanson Center Black Box Theater in Demorest.

