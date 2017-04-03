Officials warn of 60 mph winds blowin...

Officials warn of 60 mph winds blowing through Forsyth County

Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: Forsyth County News

A map of Sawnee EMC cusotmers without power Tuesday night due to a severe thunderstorm with damaging winds passing through. ***UPDATE: CUMMING -- The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is asking motorists to stay off roadways in to remain inside their homes or a safe strucutre as the storm continues to pass through, as trees and power lines are down throughout the area.

