Officials warn of 60 mph winds blowing through Forsyth County
A map of Sawnee EMC cusotmers without power Tuesday night due to a severe thunderstorm with damaging winds passing through. ***UPDATE: CUMMING -- The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is asking motorists to stay off roadways in to remain inside their homes or a safe strucutre as the storm continues to pass through, as trees and power lines are down throughout the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.
Add your comments below
Demorest Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Searching for a lady from 1979
|Feb '17
|twnty444
|1
|child abuse
|Jan '17
|Mowgli
|1
|help me find someone (May '15)
|Jan '17
|Rites
|2
|Dogs in Lula (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|f1fan44
|8
|Terry Wellham: SCAM ARTIST! (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|Lkds h
|5
|Dr. Green (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|whitfield funeral home (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Demorest Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC