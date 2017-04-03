Legendary Hall educator C.W. Davis dies at age 96
C.W. Davis joined the Hall County school system as principal at Flowery Branch School in 1953, and later served as district superintendent from 1977-83. Davis served as superintendent of Hall County Schools from 1977-1983.
