Atlanta man projects power in art exhibit in Demorest
Gregor Turk's works will be on display through March 31 at the Mason-Scharfenstein Museum of Art in Demorest. Gregor Turk has long incorporated cartographic imagery and cultural markings into his art, sculpture, photography and mixed media constructions.
