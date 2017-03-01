Women's quintet has brassy sound
Trumpeters Mary Elizabeth Bowden and Amy McCabe, hornist Katy Ambrose, trombonist Alexis Smith and tubist Beth McDonald are members of the Seraph Brass quintet. They will perform Feb. 28, at Piedmont College in Demorest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Demorest Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Searching for a lady from 1979
|Tue
|twnty444
|1
|child abuse
|Jan '17
|Mowgli
|1
|help me find someone (May '15)
|Jan '17
|Rites
|2
|Dogs in Lula (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|f1fan44
|8
|Terry Wellham: SCAM ARTIST! (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|Lkds h
|5
|Dr. Green (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|whitfield funeral home (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Demorest Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC