Women's quintet has brassy sound

Thursday Feb 23 Read more: The Times

Trumpeters Mary Elizabeth Bowden and Amy McCabe, hornist Katy Ambrose, trombonist Alexis Smith and tubist Beth McDonald are members of the Seraph Brass quintet. They will perform Feb. 28, at Piedmont College in Demorest.

