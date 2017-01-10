Jeri-Mae Astolfi to use prepared piano in Demorest concert
Artist-in-residence Jeri-Mae G. Astolfi will perform a free concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, in the Piedmont College chapel at 992 Central Ave. in Demorest. Fans of traditional and untraditional piano music may hear both in a concert by artist-in-residence Dr. Jeri-Mae G. Astolfi at Piedmont College.
