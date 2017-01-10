Donald McClure
Donald Andrew McClure, 75, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2017, at his residence. Born in Gillsville on July 11, 1941, he was the son of the late Otis McClain and Lillie Parr McClure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MainStreetNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Demorest Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|child abuse
|Jan 22
|Mowgli
|1
|help me find someone (May '15)
|Jan 18
|Rites
|2
|Dogs in Lula (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|f1fan44
|8
|Terry Wellham: SCAM ARTIST! (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|Lkds h
|5
|Dr. Green (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|whitfield funeral home (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|curious
|1
|Demorest Bluegrass festival (Jun '12)
|Jun '12
|dlst
|1
Find what you want!
Search Demorest Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC