Donald McClure

17 hrs ago Read more: MainStreetNews.com

Donald Andrew McClure, 75, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2017, at his residence. Born in Gillsville on July 11, 1941, he was the son of the late Otis McClain and Lillie Parr McClure.

