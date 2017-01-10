10 Things You Need to Know About Lee Daniels' New Drama, Star

If you haven't watched the sneak preview of Lee Daniels' new drama, Star , then I ask you this: What are you waiting for? The companion series to Daniels' other series- Empire -premiered to strong ratings earlier this month when FOX aired a special preview. And you know what other show debuted in a similar manner from Daniels, airing on FOX, and only continued its rise towards TV dominance? Yep, Empire .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucky.