10 Things You Need to Know About Lee Daniels' New Drama, Star
If you haven't watched the sneak preview of Lee Daniels' new drama, Star , then I ask you this: What are you waiting for? The companion series to Daniels' other series- Empire -premiered to strong ratings earlier this month when FOX aired a special preview. And you know what other show debuted in a similar manner from Daniels, airing on FOX, and only continued its rise towards TV dominance? Yep, Empire .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucky.
Add your comments below
Demorest Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dogs in Lula (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|f1fan44
|8
|Terry Wellham: SCAM ARTIST! (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|Lkds h
|5
|Dr. Green (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Amanda Sanchez (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Menotyou
|1
|whitfield funeral home (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|curious
|1
|Demorest Bluegrass festival (Jun '12)
|Jun '12
|dlst
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Demorest, GA (Aug '10)
|Jan '12
|Taylor
|5
Find what you want!
Search Demorest Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC