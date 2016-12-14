STAR Repeats Empire's Mistakes; An In...

STAR Repeats Empire's Mistakes; An In-Depth Review Of FOX's New Show

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: FHWrestling.com

On the one hand, it was easy to roll one's eyes at news that FOX had greenlit "STAR," a new musical drama from "Empire" creator Lee Daniels. On paper, the series seemed to be a shameless cash grab - a way to milk the network's only scripted hit for all it was worth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FHWrestling.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Demorest Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dogs in Lula (Apr '11) Oct '16 f1fan44 8
Terry Wellham: SCAM ARTIST! (Nov '15) Oct '16 Lkds h 5
Dr. Green (May '16) May '16 Anonymous 1
Amanda Sanchez (Mar '16) Mar '16 Menotyou 1
whitfield funeral home (Apr '13) Apr '13 curious 1
Demorest Bluegrass festival (Jun '12) Jun '12 dlst 1
Debate: Gay Marriage - Demorest, GA (Aug '10) Jan '12 Taylor 5
See all Demorest Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Demorest Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Habersham County was issued at January 05 at 9:36AM EST

Demorest Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Demorest Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Demorest, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,570 • Total comments across all topics: 277,626,581

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC