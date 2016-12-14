'Star' isn't even the good kind of bad. Lee...
From left: Jude Demorest as Star, Ryan Destiny as Alexandra and Brittany O'Grady as Simone in Fox's "Star." You'll have to suspend a lot of belief to watch "Star," the new music drama from "Empire" co-creator Lee Daniels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ninme.
Comments
Add your comments below
Demorest Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dogs in Lula (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|f1fan44
|8
|Terry Wellham: SCAM ARTIST! (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|Lkds h
|5
|Dr. Green (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Amanda Sanchez (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Menotyou
|1
|whitfield funeral home (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|curious
|1
|Demorest Bluegrass festival (Jun '12)
|Jun '12
|dlst
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Demorest, GA (Aug '10)
|Jan '12
|Taylor
|5
Find what you want!
Search Demorest Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC