'Empire' creator looks to mint new 'Star' on Fox Lee Daniels is behind story of a girl group, to fill 'Empire' time slot during winter break. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hIDdGo Jude Demorest, left, Ryan Destiny and Brittany O'Grady play an aspiring girl group in Lee Daniels' new 'Star' on Fox.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.