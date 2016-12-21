John King to play Thrusday at Piedmon...

John King to play Thrusday at Piedmont College

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: The Times

Country musician John King will perform at 6:30 p.m. today at the Arrendale Amphitheater at Piedmont College in Demorest. Country music singer/songwriter and Demorest's own John King will perform a free concert Dec. 1 at Piedmont College.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Demorest Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dogs in Lula (Apr '11) Oct '16 f1fan44 8
Terry Wellham: SCAM ARTIST! (Nov '15) Oct '16 Lkds h 5
Dr. Green (May '16) May '16 Anonymous 1
Amanda Sanchez (Mar '16) Mar '16 Menotyou 1
whitfield funeral home (Apr '13) Apr '13 curious 1
Demorest Bluegrass festival (Jun '12) Jun '12 dlst 1
Debate: Gay Marriage - Demorest, GA (Aug '10) Jan '12 Taylor 5
See all Demorest Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Demorest Forum Now

Demorest Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Demorest Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Demorest, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,536 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,127

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC