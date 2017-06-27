Visit Sleeping Dragon Farmers' Outlet

Visit Sleeping Dragon Farmers' Outlet New produce stand opens in Luna County Check out this story on demingheadlight.com: http://www.demingheadlight.com/story/news/2017/06/27/visit-sleeping-dragon-farmers-outlet/432418001/ Kay Linda Midgette and Brian Davey are co-owners of the Sleeping Dragon Farmers' Outlet located south of town on the Columbus Highway. LUNA COUNTY, N.M. - The summer growing season is just beginning, but a wide variety of fresh, locally-grown produce is already available at Deming's newest farmers' market.

