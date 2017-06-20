Twenty-five car pile-up leaves six people dead
There are 2 comments on the Silver City Sun-News story from Tuesday Jun 20, titled Twenty-five car pile-up leaves six people dead. In it, Silver City Sun-News reports that:
A twenty-five car pile-up took the lives of six people Monday evening on Interstate 10, around 11 miles from the Arizona border, according to New Mexico State Police officials. Twenty-five car pile-up leaves six people dead A twenty-five car pile-up took the lives of six people Monday evening on Interstate 10, around 11 miles from the Arizona border, according to New Mexico State Police officials.
#1 Wednesday Jun 21
Years back I remember hearing about some big cities in the east that were having problems with finding where to dump their sludge and it was proposed they bring it here to NM. I also had heard that they had dumped their sludge near Lordsburg. Could this be the reason for these hideous dust storms and awful highway accidents. That the natural vegetation was somehow covered by this sludge? Just a thought. Prayers to the families of those involved.
United States
#2 Wednesday Jun 21
I really want to put out my prayers to the families who lost loved ones in this dramatic wreck on i-10 mp 11. This has been an on going thing and its ridiculous that the highway wasnt closed before this wreck happened. I worked for the nmdot and they monitor these dust storms all the time why in the past they closed the road but not this time knowing and seeing this dust storm forming. Its the lack of responsibly that this wreck occured. They can say what they want about it just coming up but come on it shows signs of forming you close the road. Unresponsability is why this happed. Wake up law enforcement and close roads before something like this occurs not after or during. Wake up.
