Trimmed City Council takes action City Council handed out retirement awards in regular session Check out this story on demingheadlight.com: http://www.demingheadlight.com/story/news/2017/06/14/trimmed-city-council-takes-action/397575001/ DEMING - "I'm glad you're here!" was how Councilor Joe "Butter" Milo greeted the arrival of his colleague, Roxana Rincon, just as the City Council's regular monthly meeting was scheduled to begin. With Councilors Victor Cruz and David Sanchez absent, the two councilors plus Mayor Benny Jasso had a quorum, and business proceeded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deming Headlight.