St. Ann Fiesta begins Friday
St. Ann Fiesta begins Friday St. Ann Catholic Church begins a week-long celebration on Friday, June 16, 2017 Check out this story on demingheadlight.com: http://www.demingheadlight.com/story/news/2017/06/13/st-ann-fiesta-begins-friday/393630001/ DEMING - Parishioners and clergy are planning a grand celebration in June of 2018 when they will acknowledge the 100th Jubilee Anniversary of St. Ann Catholic Church at 400 S. Ruby St. in Deming. This year's theme is, "2017 Fiesta: Looking at Our Past with Gratitude; Living Our Present with Passion; and Embracing Our Future with Hope."
