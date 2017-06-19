Rep. Candie Sweetser to Chair Science...

Rep. Candie Sweetser to Chair Science & Tech Committee

Monday Jun 19 Read more: Silver City Sun-News

As the ink dries on interim committee assignments, Representative Candie Sweetser has been tapped to Chair the Science, Technology, and Telecommunications Committee during the legislative interim.

