New superintendent settles in Chamber holds meet 'n' greet for new school district head Check out this story on demingheadlight.com: http://www.demingheadlight.com/story/news/2017/06/06/new-superintendent-settles/374271001/ DEMING - The new Deming Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Arsenio Romero, officially began his term on June 1, and on Thursday the public will have a chance to meet him in person.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deming Headlight.