New superintendent settles in
New superintendent settles in Chamber holds meet 'n' greet for new school district head Check out this story on demingheadlight.com: http://www.demingheadlight.com/story/news/2017/06/06/new-superintendent-settles/374271001/ DEMING - The new Deming Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Arsenio Romero, officially began his term on June 1, and on Thursday the public will have a chance to meet him in person.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deming Headlight.
Add your comments below
Deming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Houston company looks to New Mexico to grow alg...
|May 26
|Jackieofdeming
|1
|Voiers' Park plan includes pond
|May 26
|Jackieofdeming
|15
|OpinionPrepare now for magnesium projectPrepare...
|May 26
|Jackieofdeming
|1
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|May 10
|Paul
|8,898
|Lino rides in style: Retired street vendor get ...
|May '17
|Jackieofdeming
|1
|Police release statement on take down of juvenile
|Apr '17
|John
|4
|Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14)
|Apr '17
|KimiBeuchat
|8
Find what you want!
Search Deming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC