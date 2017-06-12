ICE Confirms Border Patrol Agent Kidn...

ICE Confirms Border Patrol Agent Kidnapped, Tortured and Mutilated

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Right Wing News

There is nothing more horrifying than learning that an American citizen was kidnapped by cartel members and subsequently tortured for simply doing his job. And yet Democrats don't think anything needs to be done about the situation on the border, which is the same situation that has made it possible for these people to do what they've done.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Deming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Red, white and blue 2 hr take a stroll dow... 1
Where were the flags Mon Richard 2
News Will Pearce consider run for Gov. in 2018? Jun 7 Jackie of Deming 1
Duane Lyon (Sep '09) Jun 7 Johni James 5
News Houston company looks to New Mexico to grow alg... May 26 Jackieofdeming 1
News Voiers' Park plan includes pond (Dec '16) May 26 Jackieofdeming 15
News OpinionPrepare now for magnesium projectPrepare... May 26 Jackieofdeming 1
See all Deming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Deming Forum Now

Deming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Deming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Deming, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,511 • Total comments across all topics: 281,754,344

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC