Faywood Hot Springs is desert Destination

Faywood Hot Springs is a desert Destination Visit Faywood Hot Springs Resort near Deming, NM Check out this story on demingheadlight.com: http://www.demingheadlight.com/story/news/2017/06/29/faywood-hot-springs-desert-destination/439812001/ FAYWOOD, N.M. - To enjoy a soak in a natural hot spring pool surrounded by lush, green plants and spend the night in a cozy cabin or an RV or tent, you'd have to drive for hours to find such a place, right? Wrong! Just 25 miles north of Deming is Faywood Hot Springs Resort, at 165 Highway 61, not far from City of Rocks State Park. The Shirk family purchased the property in 2011 and have been working to clean, repair and upgrade the facilities ever since.

