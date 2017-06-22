Deming woman gets 12-year prison term Former owner of Mimbres Valley Escrow gets 12 years for embezzlement Check out this story on demingheadlight.com: http://www.demingheadlight.com/story/news/2017/06/22/deming-woman-gets-12-year-prison-term/417694001/ Deming, N.M. - The former owner of Mimbres Valley Escrow Services has been sentenced for embezzling over $800,000 from 12 Luna County residents. The sentencing follows an investigation by the Tax Fraud Investigations Division of the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department and cooperation from the Financial Institutions Division of the Regulation and Licensing Department.

