Deming woman gets 12-year prison term

Deming woman gets 12-year prison term

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: Deming Headlight

Deming woman gets 12-year prison term Former owner of Mimbres Valley Escrow gets 12 years for embezzlement Check out this story on demingheadlight.com: http://www.demingheadlight.com/story/news/2017/06/22/deming-woman-gets-12-year-prison-term/417694001/ Deming, N.M. - The former owner of Mimbres Valley Escrow Services has been sentenced for embezzling over $800,000 from 12 Luna County residents. The sentencing follows an investigation by the Tax Fraud Investigations Division of the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department and cooperation from the Financial Institutions Division of the Regulation and Licensing Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deming Headlight.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Deming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where were the flags Wed red white and blue 4
News Voiers' Park plan includes pond (Dec '16) Wed John 16
News Twenty-five car pile-up leaves six people dead Jun 21 Budda Gojkovich 2
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Jun 15 Spider 8,899
Red, white and blue Jun 14 take a stroll dow... 1
News Will Pearce consider run for Gov. in 2018? Jun 7 Jackie of Deming 1
Duane Lyon (Sep '09) Jun 7 Johni James 5
See all Deming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Deming Forum Now

Deming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Deming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Deming, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,719 • Total comments across all topics: 282,115,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC