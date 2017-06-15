Cuts to New Mexico summer school prog...

Cuts to New Mexico summer school program hit students

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Several public school districts in New Mexico say they are reeling from state funding cutbacks to a summer program aimed at extending the school year for disadvantaged students in third grade and younger. At a legislative hearing on Wednesday, superintendents from school districts based in Deming, Santa Fe and Albuquerque described working in concert with state public education officials to attract more students to the summer extension program only to see funding slashed abruptly this year.

