Authorities searching for 8-year-old Deming girl

Friday Jun 9

Authorities searching for 8-year-old Deming girl Authorities are searching for an 8-year-old girl from Deming and a silver Kia minivan. Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/crime/2017/06/09/authorities-searching-8-year-old-deming-girl/384766001/ An Amber Alert was issued shortly after noon on Friday on behalf of Chelsea Boomgaarn, 8, who police say was abducted from a residence in Deming by her mother, Laurie Curtis, who has no legal custodial rights.

