Authorities: Off-duty border agent found assaulted near road
A Border Patrol agent assigned to the Deming, New Mexico, border patrol station is recovering after authorities say he was assaulted while he was off-duty and was found alongside a road. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release that a motorist found the agent on the side of a road late Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.
Add your comments below
Deming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where were the flags
|Jun 8
|Again just a sugg...
|1
|Will Pearce consider run for Gov. in 2018?
|Jun 7
|Jackie of Deming
|1
|Duane Lyon (Sep '09)
|Jun 7
|Johni James
|5
|Houston company looks to New Mexico to grow alg...
|May 26
|Jackieofdeming
|1
|Voiers' Park plan includes pond
|May 26
|Jackieofdeming
|15
|OpinionPrepare now for magnesium projectPrepare...
|May 26
|Jackieofdeming
|1
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|May '17
|Paul
|8,898
Find what you want!
Search Deming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC