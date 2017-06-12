ASMA: Mikey Shreve, David Hurtado Win Races At Arroyo Seco Raceway

Experts Mikey Shreve and David Hurtado each won a race last Sunday, June 11 at Arroyo Seco Raceway near Deming, NM. Starting off the fourth round of the season was the Unlimited Superbike sponsored by Kurveygirl.com, which Shreve and his Yamaha YZF-R1 led from start to finish.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Roadracing World.