Applications open for Family Cancer Rereat
Applications open for Family Cancer Retreat Cancer Services of New Mexico opens application period Check out this story on demingheadlight.com: http://www.demingheadlight.com/story/news/2017/06/27/applications-open-family-cancer-retreat/433217001/ Free educational program provides New Mexico's adult cancer patients/survivors and their loved ones with tools to better manage the disease The community of Deming does its part through the fundraising efforts of Cancer Support of Deming and Luna County, Inc. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Cancer Services of New Mexico's Fall 2017 Family Cancer Retreat will be held September 8-10, at the Marriott Pyramid North hotel in Albuquerque, NM.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deming Headlight.
Add your comments below
Deming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where were the flags
|Jun 28
|red white and blue
|4
|Voiers' Park plan includes pond (Dec '16)
|Jun 28
|John
|16
|Twenty-five car pile-up leaves six people dead
|Jun 21
|Budda Gojkovich
|2
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Jun 15
|Spider
|8,899
|Red, white and blue
|Jun 14
|take a stroll dow...
|1
|Will Pearce consider run for Gov. in 2018?
|Jun 7
|Jackie of Deming
|1
|Duane Lyon (Sep '09)
|Jun 7
|Johni James
|5
Find what you want!
Search Deming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC