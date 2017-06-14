American Magnesium investors rally support American Magnesium supporters circulate petition Check out this story on demingheadlight.com: http://www.demingheadlight.com/story/news/2017/06/14/american-magnesium-investors-rally-support/397411001/ David Tognoni, founder and spokesman of American Magnesium, gestures toward one of the foothills targeted for a proposed dolomite mine in the Florida Mountains. DEMING - Following a raucous public meeting hosted by the Friends of Rockhound State Park last month, local investors in the American Magnesium company are circulating a petition seeking to build community support for a proposed dolomite quarry and refinery in Luna County.

