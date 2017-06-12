Amber Alert for Chelsea Boomgaarn out of Deming NM
The Deming Police Department is asking the public's assistance in locating Chelsea Boomgaarn, a 8 year old female, four feet tall, weighing approximately ninety pounds, with dark blonde hair and blue eyes . Chelsea Boomgaarn was last seen wearing pink shirt with the words "Beautiful" and denim shorts.
