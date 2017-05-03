NM Cap Entity 050217, part 2

NM Cap Entity 050217, part 2

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: The Grant County Beat

At the Tuesday, May 2, 2017, New Mexico Central Arizona Project Entity regular meeting, several items of old business elicited discussion among the members. This portion begins with the revised scope of work for AECOM, the contractor for 30 percent design to proceed with the NEPA process, to analyze and evaluate components for a potential revision to the proposed action of the New Mexico Unit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grant County Beat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Deming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lino rides in style: Retired street vendor get ... 21 hr Jackieofdeming 1
News Voiers' Park plan includes pond 21 hr Jackieofdeming 10
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Apr 29 Lia Russell 8,895
News Police release statement on take down of juvenile Apr 18 John 4
News Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14) Apr 5 KimiBeuchat 8
Gay guy who shot partner Feb '17 Torish 2
News Judge sentences Jeremiah Ordonez to 18-1/2 years (Mar '09) Jan '17 Fucku 15
See all Deming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Deming Forum Now

Deming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Deming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Deming, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,875 • Total comments across all topics: 280,751,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC