Feds, New Mexico farm reach deal on discrimination case
The U.S. Justice Department announced Wednesday it had entered a settlement with Carrillo Farm Labor in Deming, New Mexico, for giving special preference to foreign visa workers. Justice Department investigators say Carrillo Farm denied U.S. citizens employment in 2016 because it wanted to hire temporary foreign workers under the H-2A visa program.
