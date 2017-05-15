Deming woman sentenced to prison for federal methamphetamine trafficking conviction
Erika Jimenez, 31, of Deming, N.M., was sentenced Friday, May 12, 2017, in federal court in Las Cruces, N.M., to 33 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for her methamphetamine trafficking conviction. Jimenez was arrested on July 17, 2016, on an indictment charging her with distribution of methamphetamine on July 22, 2015, and Nov. 9, 2015, in Luna County, N.M. The indictment included forfeiture provisions requiring Jimenez to forfeit $1,750 to the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grant County Beat.
Add your comments below
Deming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|May 10
|Paul
|8,898
|Lino rides in style: Retired street vendor get ...
|May 2
|Jackieofdeming
|1
|Voiers' Park plan includes pond
|May 2
|Jackieofdeming
|10
|Police release statement on take down of juvenile
|Apr 18
|John
|4
|Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14)
|Apr '17
|KimiBeuchat
|8
|Gay guy who shot partner
|Feb '17
|Torish
|2
|Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11)
|Feb '17
|Bloodonhishands
|52
Find what you want!
Search Deming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC