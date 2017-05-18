Class of 2017 to receive 240 diplomas

Class of 2017 to receive 240 diplomas

Thursday May 18

Seniors turn sentimental during the final week of school. For the 240 expected to receive diplomas on Friday, May 19, the emotions will surge before a pack house of parents, family and friends at Deming High School Memorial Stadium.

