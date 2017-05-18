Class of 2017 to receive 240 diplomas
Seniors turn sentimental during the final week of school. For the 240 expected to receive diplomas on Friday, May 19, the emotions will surge before a pack house of parents, family and friends at Deming High School Memorial Stadium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deming Headlight.
Comments
Add your comments below
Deming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Houston company looks to New Mexico to grow alg...
|May 26
|Jackieofdeming
|1
|Voiers' Park plan includes pond
|May 26
|Jackieofdeming
|15
|OpinionPrepare now for magnesium projectPrepare...
|May 26
|Jackieofdeming
|1
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|May 10
|Paul
|8,898
|Lino rides in style: Retired street vendor get ...
|May '17
|Jackieofdeming
|1
|Police release statement on take down of juvenile
|Apr '17
|John
|4
|Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14)
|Apr '17
|KimiBeuchat
|8
Find what you want!
Search Deming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC